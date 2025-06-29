Newsmaker
Transnet recovery needs more steam
Futuregrowth’s Olga Constantatos says government Band-Aids are fine in the short term but time is running out for a permanent fix
29 June 2025 - 00:00
Government guarantees are a necessary stopgap for a Transnet choking in debt, but they do not address what lies at the heart of its crisis, says Olga Constantatos, head of credit for Transnet bondholder Futuregrowth. ..
