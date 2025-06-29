Business

Trumpeting a US path to prosperity for Africa

29 June 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has given his support to US President Donald Trump’s approach to trade, saying that African leaders should become proactive in addressing their trade imbalances with other regions...

