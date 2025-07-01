Nedbank: SA’s Best SME Bank for fourth consecutive year
Numerous international accolades affirm Nedbank’s unwavering focus on delivering a compelling value proposition for SMEs
After a series of international award wins in 2024, Nedbank has once again reinforced its position as a leading bank for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
This year it has secured international recognition as the Best Bank for SMEs by several awards, including the Global Finance Magazine Awards 2025, Digital Banker, Global SME Banking Innovation Awards 2025, and, for the fourth consecutive year, the Asian Banker, Global Middle East and Africa Awards.
“These international awards affirm Nedbank’s unwavering focus on delivering a compelling value proposition for SMEs, offering tailored banking solutions, expert guidance, and seamless digital experiences designed to help businesses thrive,” says Alan Shannon, executive: Small Business at Nedbank.
“More than just banking, we see SMEs as the backbone of our economy, and we are dedicated to fostering their growth for the broader benefit of our country’s economy. These accolades reinforce our purpose of using our financial expertise to do good by enabling small businesses to scale, create jobs, and contribute meaningfully to economic development.”
The Asian Banker runs the most prestigious awards programmes in the industry, covering the full spectrum of topics and areas that constitute the financial services through a rigorous, independent evaluation process.
The Global Finance Magazine Awards programme recognises and celebrates excellence within the global financial industry based on a variety of criteria, including financial performance, innovation, and customer service. It covers diverse areas such as banking, corporate finance, and private banking.
The Digital Banker Global SME Banking Innovation Awards are the first of their kind. The assessment programme is designed to honour and celebrate the world’s pre-eminent SME banking players. SME banks must demonstrate capabilities and competencies that are unmatched and transformative, redefining models of customer engagement with SMEs and providing a cutting-edge product portfolio and solution sets to empower SME growth.
In 2024, Nedbank’s small business bankers supported 317,000 clients across all industries, assisting with their transactional, payment, investment, and financing needs. The bank also offers specialised services to the medical, franchising, and agricultural sectors.
Having facilitated R5.4bn in asset payouts for small business development during the year, the bank has leveraged its nationwide footprint to make world-class banking solutions accessible to businesses across SA — from urban hubs to rural towns.
“Our Small Business Services offering includes a comprehensive suite of financial solutions designed to meet the unique needs of entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey,” says Shannon. “Whether you’re starting out, expanding, or managing day-to-day operations, our dedicated small-business bankers are here to provide expert guidance and support. We remain committed to supporting small businesses so that they can keep their doors open and thrive.”
