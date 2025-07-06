Business

Higher council rates bully businesses

06 July 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Municipal rates and taxes, which have risen higher than inflation and interest rates over the past 15 years, are wreaking havoc on businesses, while billing inefficiencies leave businesses unable to capitalise on commercial property ownership...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. The battle for survival gets real in Joburg News
  2. Joburg’s newly dead to lie with Gold Rush ghosts News
  3. Municipal managers tell of how ‘KKM’ brigade stifle services Politics
  4. Property executive under fire for ‘capture’ of viewing deck in landmark ... News
  5. FREE TO READ | The changing landscape of property investment Lifestyle
  6. Relief as 'cautious' SARB keeps repo rate on hold Business

Most read

  1. Standard Bank’s new Shari’ah-compliant overdraft is another first Business Times
  2. JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour’s Compensation Fund is hiring Careers
  3. Cultivating future leaders: the Wits postgraduate advantage Business Times
  4. Nedbank: SA’s Best SME Bank for fourth consecutive year Business
  5. Billions in benefits owed but unclaimed Business

Latest Videos

Elio | Behind the Scenes with Zoe Saldaña | In Theaters June 20
Highlights - TUDOR Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2025