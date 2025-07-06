Ratings agencies stand by African assessments
Big three agencies defend the objectivity but S&P says it will boost its presence on the continent
06 July 2025 - 00:00
Ratings agencies, facing a barrage of criticism over the way they assess sovereign credit in Africa, have defended their methodologies — though S&P Global Ratings acknowledged it should boost its presence on the continent. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.