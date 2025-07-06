Business

Ratings agencies stand by African assessments

Big three agencies defend the objectivity but S&P says it will boost its presence on the continent

06 July 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Ratings agencies, facing a barrage of criticism over the way they assess sovereign credit in Africa, have defended their methodologies — though S&P Global Ratings acknowledged it should boost its presence on the continent. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Call for change in way credit ratings agencies deal with Africa Business
  2. BERNARD DROTSCHIE | Moody’s downgrade is bad news for US creditworthiness Opinion
  3. Angola more likely to tap IMF loan after oil price drop: finance minister Africa
  4. ZANDILE MAKHOBA | VAT retreat raises questions about fiscal stability Business
  5. Afreximbank could turn to 'friendly' countries if downgraded to junk: official Africa
  6. Fitch raises Ghana’s ratings to ‘B-’, pushing it closer to investment grade Africa

Most read

  1. Standard Bank’s new Shari’ah-compliant overdraft is another first Business Times
  2. JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour’s Compensation Fund is hiring Careers
  3. Cultivating future leaders: the Wits postgraduate advantage Business Times
  4. Nedbank: SA’s Best SME Bank for fourth consecutive year Business
  5. Billions in benefits owed but unclaimed Business

Latest Videos

Elio | Behind the Scenes with Zoe Saldaña | In Theaters June 20
Highlights - TUDOR Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2025