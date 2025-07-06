Stats SA gives the nod to database for small business
Meeting brokered by Presidency minister points to positive outcome for informal market
06 July 2025 - 00:00
Stats SA has opened up to the idea of developing a register for small-scale and informal businesses after the statistician-general met the outgoing CEO of Capitec over a disagreement about the unemployment rate. ..
