Business

Tau says he has a better plan for R26bn funds

Trade, industry & competition minister calls for access to untapped enterprise and supplier development funds levied from corporates

06 July 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The minister of trade, industry & competition wants access to the R26bn in enterprise and supplier development (ESD) funds he says do not reach their intended beneficiaries each year...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Malema asks Ramaphosa about Mashatile's 'interference' in lotto deal Politics
  2. No timelines set for trade deals with US, says Ntshavheni Politics
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | After the genocide farce, relaxed golf banter Opinion
  4. New Afreximbank president George Elombi vows to stick to script Africa
  5. Trumpeting a US path to prosperity for Africa Business
  6. US friendship 'could make Africa great again’, says Trump adviser Jason Miller Africa

Most read

  1. Standard Bank’s new Shari’ah-compliant overdraft is another first Business Times
  2. JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour’s Compensation Fund is hiring Careers
  3. Cultivating future leaders: the Wits postgraduate advantage Business Times
  4. Nedbank: SA’s Best SME Bank for fourth consecutive year Business
  5. Billions in benefits owed but unclaimed Business

Latest Videos

Elio | Behind the Scenes with Zoe Saldaña | In Theaters June 20
Highlights - TUDOR Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2025