Business

Agriculture minister Steenhuisen rings warning bells on Trump tariffs

08 July 2025 - 12:08
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
The Trump administration's "reciprocal" tariffs for several countries were announced in April after section 232 tariffs aimed at protecting US industries. However, the "reciprocal" tariffs were suspended for 90 days.
Image: Tebogo Letsie

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen says the latest tariffs the US announced for South Africa signal the country needs to align with its strategic trade partners.

He was tabling his 2025/26 budget vote in parliament on Tuesday morning. The tabling comes the morning after US President Donald Trump wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa to inform him the US would impose 30% tariffs of SA imports  starting in August.

"While we can breathe a sigh of relief the tariff did not come into effect as it was due to tomorrow, it does give us an opportunity to urgently use the next few weeks to try to negotiate a way forward to prevent this," said Steenhuisen.

"Though not explicit, the announcement would signal the end of the African Growth and Opportunity Act which gives South Africa duty-free access to the US for more than 6,000 products including goods in the automobile, agriculture and textile industries."

More than ever, it highlights the need for urgent reform in South Africa so we can ensure our economy meets the requirements of our trading partners around the world
John Steenhuisen, agriculture minister 

Steenhuisen said the tabling comes at a critical time with the separation of the department from the rural development portfolio. He said citrus, wine, nuts and table grapes were exposed to the US tariffs and he would work to protect the exports and their producers.

"More than ever, it highlights the need for urgent reform in South Africa so we can ensure our economy meets the requirements of our trading partners around the world.

"I look forward to working with [trade, industry and competition] minister Parks Tau and others in the coming weeks to urgently seek a way through the impasse and ensure we can avoid the 30% tariff for our agriculture sector."

Steenhuisen said SA agriculture stood at a crossroads of "extraordinary potential" and persistent risks such as climate change, input costs, weak infrastructure, finance access gaps and global trade shocks.

He said the budget vote will introduce an agricultural digital platform, a ministerial oversight framework with biannual audit reviews.

"The budget is more than a set of figures. It is a statement of intent, a commitment to build a new kind of inclusive agriculture. An agriculture that is youth-driven, science-based, climate smart and, most importantly, inclusive."

The budget vote includes:

Business Times

