Fury at B20 role for state capture firms
Both McKinsey and Bain provide services for the business form, and the Black Business Council is not happy
20 July 2025 - 00:00
The Black Business Council (BBC) has condemned the involvement of the McKinsey and Bain consultancies in the work of the B20 — the business arm of the G20 — saying the taint of state capture corruption hangs over them. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.