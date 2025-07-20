Newsmaker
How to turn tariff pain into gain
Dawie Roodt says the ANC should seize on Trump’s trade barrier as a way to rationalise the scrapping of BEE
20 July 2025 - 00:00
The government can use President Donald Trump’s looming 30% tariff on South African exports to the US as “a wonderful excuse” to implement key pro-growth policy changes, says Dawie Roodt, chief economist of the Efficient Group...
