How to turn tariff pain into gain

Dawie Roodt says the ANC should seize on Trump’s trade barrier as a way to rationalise the scrapping of BEE

20 July 2025 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

The government can use President Donald Trump’s looming 30% tariff on South African exports to the US as “a wonderful excuse” to implement key pro-growth policy changes, says Dawie Roodt, chief economist of the Efficient Group...

