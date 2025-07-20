Business

Trump adds acid notes to local wines

20 July 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

As a range of South African exporters brace for the impact of the 30% US import tariffs, the country’s first black woman winemaker might have to cut production, and is looking for alternative markets. ..

