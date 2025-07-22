Business

Ibex, formerly Steinhoff, sells entire Pepkor stake for $1.5bn

22 July 2025 - 12:21 By Nqobile Dludla
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
As part of efforts to lower its mountain of debt, Ibex had been lowering its stake in Pepkor, which owns the Pep and Ackermans clothing brands, over the past few years. File photo
As part of efforts to lower its mountain of debt, Ibex had been lowering its stake in Pepkor, which owns the Pep and Ackermans clothing brands, over the past few years. File photo
Image: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Ibex Investment Holdings, formerly known as Steinhoff International, sold its entire 28% stake in clothing retailer Pepkor for $1.5bn (R26.4bn) via an accelerated book-building process.

The company offered about one billion shares worth R28bn, according to the terms of the deal published on Monday.

A bookrunner for the deal said on Tuesday the shares were priced at R25.45 per share.

Steinhoff changed its name to Ibex in 2023 as part of a restructuring prompted by its 2017 accounting fraud that led to a stream of lawsuits and hefty losses.

As part of efforts to lower its mountain of debt, Ibex had been lowering its stake in Pepkor, which owns the Pep and Ackermans clothing brands, over the past few years.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Pepkor plans 250 more stores by year-end as operating profit grows 13.3%

Pepkor, the owner of Pep, Tekkie Town and Bradlows furniture stores, plans to open between 250 and 300 new stores by the end of the year.
News
1 month ago

Court orders Reserve Bank to unblock Ibex payments

The South African Reserve Bank has come in for scathing criticism from the high court, which ruled it had abused its draconian exchange control ...
Business Times
2 months ago

Two more accused appear in court for Steinhoff fraud, racketeering

Iwan Peter Schelbert and Hein Odendaal appeared in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Friday to face fraud charges related to the ...
News
5 months ago

Paxi ups the ante with new business-to-door delivery service

SPONSORED | Fast and reliable delivery can make all the difference in keeping your customers happy. Now you can send parcels directly to their ...
Business Times
8 months ago

Reserve Bank backs off on Steinhoff — for now

Bank has settled part of its dispute with the Ibex group, formerly Steinhoff, but wants to challenge its own decision.
Business
8 months ago

Millions seized from former Steinhoff executive Stephanus Grobler

Former Steinhoff executive Stephanus Grobler is facing criminal charges over the massive fraud that sank the company in what became SA’s largest ...
News
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I still believe unemployment is 10%, says Capitec boss Gerrie Fourie Business
  2. Call for nominations: HPCSA Professional Boards (2025-2030) Careers
  3. JOB ADS | The Eastern Cape Development Corporation is hiring Careers
  4. Valterra's Mogalakwena platinum mine 'a health hazard' Business
  5. Fury at B20 role for state capture firms Business

Latest Videos

What lies behind Israel's latest ground offensive in Deir al-Balah? | DW News
$28 million funding to battle South Australia's toxic algal bloom crisis | 7NEWS