Food inflation, notably price of beef, leads in pushing CPI upward: Stats SA

Beef prices spike for third successive month

23 July 2025 - 13:03
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
Annual consumer price inflation was 3.0% in June, up from 2.8% in May, while consumer price inflation increased by 0.3% month-on-month in June 2025. Beef prices spiked for a third successive month. Stock photo.
Image: 123/RF

Stats SA announced on Wednesday that annual consumer price inflation was 3.0% in June, up from 2.8% in May. The consumer price index (CPI) showed an increase by 0.3% month-on-month in June, with food inflation experiencing specially pronounced rises.

Patrick Kelly, chief director of price statistics at Stats SA, said among other categories of inflation, the annual inflation rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded its highest levels in more than a year.

“After holding steady at 2.8% in April and May, consumer inflation edged higher to 3% in June. The month-on-month change in the CPI was 0.3%. The annual rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages reached a 15-month high of 5.1% in June.

“Meat, particularly beef, continues to be the main driver of food inflation. Beef prices spiked for a third successive month, with high annual and monthly increases recorded for stewing beef, mince and steak.”

Conversely, Kelly said, fuel prices continued a downward trajectory and declined for a fourth consecutive month.

When it comes to savings, cash is still king

An annual landscape study of 30,000 South African middle-class and top-end households provided insights into stokvels, crypto and investments
News
1 week ago

“Fuel is, on average, 11.2% cheaper than a year ago,” Kelly said.

He said the annual change for rents rose from 2.9% in the first quarter to 3% in the second quarter. The rate for imputed rentals also rose slightly from 2.4% to 2.5% over the same period, he said.

The statistical release for June’s CPI said the main contributors to the 3% annual inflation rate were:

  • housing and utilities at 4.4%, which contributed 1 percentage point;
  • food and non-alcoholic beverages at 5.1%, which contributed 0.9 of a percentage point; and
  • alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 4.4%, which contributed 0.2 of a percentage point.

“In June the annual inflation rate for goods was 2.3%, up from 1.8% in May, and services was 3.7%, up from 3.6% in May,” the statistical release said.

The SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is expected to hold its meeting on rates next week, after which governor Lesetja Kganyago is expected to announce the repo rate on July 31.

Business Times

READ MORE:

Despite VAT exemption, some zero-rated food prices increased in past 12 months

Despite being exempt from VAT, the prices of some zero-rated foods increased by 4.1% over the past 12 months, according to the latest Household ...
Business Times
3 weeks ago

Agriculture minister says foot and mouth disease outbreak has cost the industry hundreds of millions

The outbreak has affected several provinces with many cases recorded in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and cases confirmed in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and ...
News
4 weeks ago

Below-normal rainfall forecast for late winter, spring: farmers urged to prepare

While above-normal rainfall is anticipated during midwinter for the southwestern parts of the country and eastern coastal areas, the rest of the ...
News
1 month ago

Latest foot-and-mouth outbreak adds to food inflation

The agriculture department has ordered almost a million vaccines worth more than R70m to control the latest outbreak of the disease
News
1 month ago

First-ever mass vaccination of poultry in SA to combat bird flu

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen on Thursday announced the first ever mass vaccination of poultry in the country in order to protect the local ...
News
1 month ago
