Newsmaker
Careful, FlySafair: pilots know how to fly away
Aviation expert Guy Leitch, editor and publisher of South African Flyer, says pilots are paid about a third of what they could command elsewhere
27 July 2025 - 00:00
South African pilots are very marketable internationally and local airlines such as FlySafair, which has been in a three-month standoff with its pilots over pay, cannot afford to take them for granted, says aviation expert Guy Leitch...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.