Business

Economists welcome inflation trend, hopes high for repo rate cut

27 July 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Economists remain unfazed by the slight uptick in this week’s consumer price inflation print, maintaining there is still room for Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago to hold, or even cut, the repo rate...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Central banks warned to prepare for climate shock to labour market World
  2. Food inflation, notably price of beef, leads in pushing CPI upward: Stats SA Business
  3. WATCH | G20 finance chiefs back central bank independence in communique after ... World
  4. Trump says Fed’s Powell will be out in eight months, calls him a ‘numbskull’ World
  5. Moody’s flags Standard Bank’s high exposure to government debt Business
  6. Inflation expectations drop sharply in quarterly survey South Africa

Most read

  1. Treasury’s tough love on spending Business
  2. Some improvements in Transnet’s coal corridor in Richards Bay Business
  3. Careful, FlySafair: pilots know how to fly away Business
  4. No contribution holiday, insists state pension fund Business
  5. Lesotho battles to avert 50% Trump tariff calamity Business

Latest Videos

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Final Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25
How Ed Sullivan Fought Racism on TV | Sunday Best Documentary | Netflix