Treasury’s tough love on spending
New budget guidelines seek to save money by demanding state departments account for every cent they plan to spend
27 July 2025 - 00:00
The National Treasury, seeking to rein in runaway spending by government departments and public entities, has introduced a radical new set of budget guidelines that will keep them on a much tighter leash...
