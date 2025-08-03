‘Lack of crypto policy impeding money transfers’
Better exchange controls and an easier way of sending money would bring more business into SA, says Future Forex CEO and co-founder Harry Scherzer
03 August 2025 - 00:00
South Africa must develop a clear policy to facilitate the movement of money in and out of the country through crypto assets, thereby attracting more capital into the economy, much like the US did through the Genius Act...
