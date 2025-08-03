Business

‘Lack of crypto policy impeding money transfers’

Better exchange controls and an easier way of sending money would bring more business into SA, says Future Forex CEO and co-founder Harry Scherzer

03 August 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

South Africa must develop a clear policy to facilitate the movement of money in and out of the country through crypto assets, thereby attracting more capital into the economy, much like the US did through the Genius Act...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Money saving tips to help you survive Cyril’s economy Lifestyle
  2. How Trump defanged the justice department’s political corruption watchdogs World
  3. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | ‘Small fry’ complacency opens Africa to cyber villains Opinion
  4. US airlines oppose credit card fee crackdown they say could imperil free flight ... World
  5. Buyers of $TRUMP meme coin pay millions to win dinner with US leader Sci-Tech
  6. Dinner with Trump: meme coin surges on offer to top buyers World

Most read

  1. Winde fumes over SA's failure to secure trade deal with US Business
  2. Battle brews between Kganyago and Godongwana over inflation target Business
  3. RFI: Implementation of the SIOC-CDT Growth Fund Programme Careers
  4. ‘Save Amsa — and destroy an entire industry’ Business
  5. GUGU LOURIE | Can constitutionalism withstand corporate resistance? Opinion

Latest Videos

Dexter: Original Sin | Official Trailer | Paramount+ With SHOWTIME
Warfare | Official Trailer HD | A24