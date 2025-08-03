Trump blindsides Swiss with 39% trade tariff
Drugmakers exempted for now but could be slapped with even higher levies
03 August 2025 - 00:00
Swiss manufacturers warned on Friday that tens of thousands of jobs were at risk after US President Donald Trump hit them with one of the highest tariff rates in his global trade reset, even if there was relief for the drugs sector...
