Business

Winde fumes over SA's failure to secure trade deal with US

03 August 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has expressed frustration over the country's failure to conclude a trade deal with the US. This comes as some of his province's most critical industries — citrus and wine among them — are set to be badly affected by US President Donald Trump's imposition of 30% tariffs...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Government will offer support to companies hit by US tariffs: Ramaphosa Politics
  2. 30% for SA: Investors react to Trump’s new tariffs announcement Business
  3. Trump hits dozens of countries’ goods with steep tariffs World
  4. SA will seek new markets for minerals if US imposes high tariffs: Mantashe Politics
  5. US modifies tariff rate for Lesotho to 15% as tiny country reels from impact South Africa
  6. Trump adds acid notes to local wines Business

Most read

  1. Winde fumes over SA's failure to secure trade deal with US Business
  2. Battle brews between Kganyago and Godongwana over inflation target Business
  3. RFI: Implementation of the SIOC-CDT Growth Fund Programme Careers
  4. ‘Save Amsa — and destroy an entire industry’ Business
  5. GUGU LOURIE | Can constitutionalism withstand corporate resistance? Opinion

Latest Videos

Dexter: Original Sin | Official Trailer | Paramount+ With SHOWTIME
Warfare | Official Trailer HD | A24