Business

Brics must walk the talk on trade to counter US tariffs: Wandile Sihlobo

The group's own import tariffs hinder efforts to find an alternative to the US market, says Agbiz chief economist

10 August 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Brics+ must move beyond rhetoric and build a concrete and mutually beneficial trade alliance if it's to become an alternative to the US export market, says Wandile Sihlobo, Agbiz chief economist and Brics Business Council advisory member for agriculture...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa phones Trump as 30% punitive tariffs take effect Politics
  2. WATCH | Brazil’s Lula rejects calling Trump, 'will defend interests at WTO' World
  3. Mbalula blames DA for Trump's tariffs, US threats to sanction ANC leaders Politics
  4. South Africa outlines support measures in response to US tariffs Politics
  5. China pivot not a quick fix to US trade pains: Parks Tau Business
  6. Trump's 30% tariffs are a crisis in the making for SA’s car industry: Naamsa news

Most read

  1. JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour’s Compensation Fund is hiring Careers
  2. ‘Save Amsa — and destroy an entire industry’ Business
  3. Pick n Pay Group turnover lifted by Boxer, on course for break even Business
  4. Winde fumes over SA's failure to secure trade deal with US Business
  5. Battle brews between Kganyago and Godongwana over inflation target Business

Latest Videos

Jordy Smith vs Teiva Tairoa | Lexus Tahiti Pro 2025 - Elimination Round
Pastor Mboro drops beats, not just blessings