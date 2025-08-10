Nedbank to focus on growth points in Africa
10 August 2025 - 00:00
Nedbank will play to its strengths in Kenya as part of a renewed African strategy that has seen it pull the plug on its West African interest, after making the investment 10 years ago, says CEO Jason Quinn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.