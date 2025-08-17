Business

Political resistance 'hobbling reforms'

Reform Tracker launched by BLSA and Krutham gives mixed reviews for 240 government projects

17 August 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Political resistance has been cited as one of the biggest obstacles to implementing economic reforms that are key to growth and central to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic agenda. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PAUL MASHATILE | HRDC champions human resource development for a prosperous and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Electricity availability '70% by year end' Business
  3. ELNA MOOLMAN | GDP recovery stalled by exceptional uncertainty Opinion
  4. Transnet recovery needs more steam Business
  5. SA faces long road to recovery from Trump tariffs, says OECD Business
  6. Ramaphosa offended by GNU partner Mulder's suggestion to scrap BEE laws Politics

Most read

  1. How to give your side hustle wings Careers
  2. Political resistance 'hobbling reforms' Business
  3. SA won't use tit-for-tat tariffs against US, says Itac chief Ayabonga Cawe Business
  4. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | How fraud, waste cripple health care Business
  5. With Temu and Shein it’s buyer beware, china Business

Latest Videos

President Trump, European leaders discuss possible post-war Ukraine security
News Wrap: Hurricane Erin roaring past Bahamas