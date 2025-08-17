South32 may close Mozal smelter over electricity tariff
17 August 2025 - 00:00
A misalignment in the tariff paid by South32 for the supply of power to its aluminium smelter in Mozambique and the price Eskom pays for the electricity is at the centre of a dispute that has seen the Australian miner threaten to wind down the smelter, putting 25,000 jobs in jeopardy. ..
