Newsmaker
With Temu and Shein it’s buyer beware, china
Head of consumer ombud Queen Munyai says her writ doesn’t run beyond the country’s borders — and the state needs to act
17 August 2025 - 00:00
The government needs to crack down on foreign online vendors that are beyond the jurisdiction of South African consumer protection bodies, says Queen Munyai, CEO of the consumer goods & services ombud (CGSO)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.