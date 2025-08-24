Pension funds back state SMME plan with R900m
Funding aims to support job creation in green and informal economies
24 August 2025 - 00:00
Pension funds have responded positively to a government initiative to support SMMEs in creating jobs, matching R90m from the National Treasury's jobs fund with R900m, to raise almost R1bn in the latest round of funding...
