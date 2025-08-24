Business

Pension funds back state SMME plan with R900m

Funding aims to support job creation in green and informal economies

24 August 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Pension funds have responded positively to a government initiative to support SMMEs in creating jobs, matching R90m from the National Treasury's jobs fund with R900m, to raise almost R1bn in the latest round of funding...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. No contribution holiday, insists state pension fund Business
  2. SA venture capital deals buck global trend Business
  3. Target the rich, says think-tank Business
  4. 'Put private capital to work on development': Leslie Maasdorp Business
  5. Alexforbes creates R5bn local infrastructure projects fund Business
  6. Billions in benefits owed but unclaimed Business

Most read

  1. Private rail operators get slots Business
  2. Compact homes increasingly popular among young people entering housing market Business
  3. Business and NGOs clash over vaping bill before parliament Business
  4. Most business bodies deeply sceptical of national dialogue Business
  5. Curro loses pupils in tough times Business

Latest Videos

Priddy Ugly - DUST (ALBUM 2024)
The Last Journey | Official Trailer