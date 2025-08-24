Private rail operators get slots
Awarding of routes sees 11 companies now well on track to run trains on Transnet network
24 August 2025 - 00:00
Rail experts have hailed the conditional awarding of slots to 11 private sector companies to run trains on the Transnet network. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.