Spur looks for growth beyond SA borders
Image: Supplied
Spur Corporation will open a new Doppio Zero restaurant in Zimbabwe, making it the brand’s second outlet outside South Africa, as the company eyes a total of about 50 restaurants across a number of countries in the coming years.
Spur also wants to add more small-format restaurants for its other brands, including Rocco Mamas, following the success of Panarottis, which breached the R1bn mark in full-year turnover.
During the financial year to June, Spur Corporation opened the first Doppio Zero restaurant outside South African borders in Gaborone, Botswana, and now has plans to add more outlets, but mainly in South Africa. Doppio ended the financial year with 32 restaurants after opening four more.
Spur bought the Doppio group, which includes Modern Tailors and Pizza e Vino, about two years ago. The company was fully included in the 2025 financial year, and contributed R709.9m to total group restaurant sales.
Spur Corporation CEO Val Nichas said the new Doppio restaurant will open in Harare in November. “We visualise it being a small specialty chain. I would say it probably won’t go over 50/60, but you know, it depends on how the market evolves. Might expand, you never know. But I don’t think it will be big.”
Spur is also extending Doppio to new locations like hospitals, hotels, and shopping malls through a new, smaller format Doppio Caffe to attract different customers. “We are opening a Doppio Caffe in a lovely new nursery lifestyle centre in Rosebank, Johannesburg. That’s an unusual site. It’s not your traditional shopping mall or strip mall.”
Following the success of small-format Panarottis and Spur outlets in small towns, Nichas said the format would be extended to other brands like Rocco Mamas. Panarottis’ small-town strategy has contributed to double-digit growth over the past 18 months, and there are plans to add 13 smaller-format/smaller town locations. “We’re looking at areas where we don’t have to build a big store. It’s easier to get a smaller footprint into a smaller community and make it a better return on investment for franchisees, and also for space,” she said.
“Rentals are expensive, so if you go into these smaller markets, you can’t afford to build a very big store. The most important thing is that it becomes a lovely entry-level investment for new, and young, franchisees. So a lot of new companies might not have R7m to invest in a full restaurant, but maybe they’ve got R4m to invest in a smaller footprint format.”
Spur restaurants are also opening at non-traditional locations like petrol stations.
In the year to June, Spur brand increased restaurant sales by 4.8% to R6.4bn, accounting for 64% of total South African sales. Panarottis increased restaurant sales by 13.6% to R1.04bn, and RocoMamas by 5% to R979m, with these brands representing 10% and 9% of local sales, respectively.
Spur’s total restaurant sales, including international outlets, were up 8.3% to R11.4bn. Takeaways account for 13% of total local restaurant sales. Of those, orders collected by customers comprise more than 50% of takeaway sales, with the balance delivered by Mr D and Uber Eats.
Thriving Spur group eyes greater growth
Nichas said takeaways have grown significantly from 7% pre-Covid, but will likely remain a small segment of the group given that its restaurants are casual dining, in which most customers prefer to sit.
Spur Corporation has 724 outlets in 14 countries, including Australia, Zambia, and Mauritius. It exited the Middle East and India but will open 42 new restaurants in South Africa and 14 internationally.
Nichas said Spur Corporation’s brands “have not reached saturation levels in South Africa or beyond”, adding: “Restaurant set-up costs and refinement to business models continue to be key priority areas. Secondary channels are also expected to grow.
“We will focus on expanding our presence on the African continent, where we have seen good traction this year. We are optimistic about the future of Africa as the casual dining restaurant becomes appealing to consumers who want to enjoy a seated meal experience and celebration.”
She said interest rate cuts in South Africa have bolstered consumer spending, providing a favourable climate for restaurants. “This optimism resulted in a notable surge in restaurant sales, especially in urban centres like Johannesburg and Cape Town,” she said.
“The quick-service restaurant and casual dining segments have been primary beneficiaries, capitalising on consumers’ demand for convenience and value-seeking to suit their wallets. However, the cost of living and economic constraints continue to affect household spend. Despite reductions in borrowing costs and food inflation, disposable income and discretionary spending have not yet seen significant increases.
“The country still faces challenges, including high unemployment and fiscal constraints. The competitive landscape continues to evolve with a broader range of players vying for market share. Beyond traditional competitors, the group now faces challenges from supermarket retailers’ product offerings.”
