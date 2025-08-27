Business

US affirms anti-dumping duties on steel against 10 countries including SA

27 August 2025 - 06:45 By Christian Martinez
Corrosion-resistant steel is used to build automobiles, appliances and buildings. File photo.
Image: Dorothy Kgosi

The US department of commerce issued affirmative determinations of anti-dumping and countervailing duties against 10 countries on Tuesday after investigations into corrosion-resistant steel products.

The determinations cover $2.9bn (R51.1bn) in imports from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, the commerce department said.

"Commerce made its final determinations that imports of core into the US from 10 trading partners were being dumped and/or subsidised," the department said.

Corrosion-resistant steel is used to build automobiles, appliances and buildings, the department said.

“American steel companies and workers deserve to compete on a level playing field,” said under secretary of commerce for international trade William Kimmitt.

The International Trade Commission (ITC) will make its own determination of injury to the domestic steel industry, the department said.

The commerce department said: "If the ITC makes an affirmative, trading partner-specific injury determination, commerce will issue anti-dumping and countervailing orders." 

Reuters

