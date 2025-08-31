Model Setas on thriving YES programme, says CEO Ravi Naidoo
31 August 2025 - 00:00
The model underpinning the sector education and training authorities (Setas) is the wrong one for tackling South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis. This is the view of Ravi Naidoo, CEO of the Youth Employment Service (YES) — a private sector-led initiative launched in 2018 which has placed 194,000 young people into year-long jobs sponsored by participating corporates. ..
