Bleak prospects for domestics
As wealthier South Africans cut their spending or emigrate, the people who tend their homes and gardens lose out
07 September 2025 - 00:00
The number of domestic workers has plunged almost 400,000 over the past five years as their employers cut back on spending or move home — either within South Africa or abroad. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.