From crazy idea to billions: affordable housing comes of age
Two decades after being dismissed, the sector is now a mainstream investment class
07 September 2025 - 00:00
The MD of a firm that invests in affordable green housing projects has recalled how he was laughed at 20 years ago when he suggested affordable homes were the next growth frontier in the property market. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.