Business

From crazy idea to billions: affordable housing comes of age

Two decades after being dismissed, the sector is now a mainstream investment class

07 September 2025 - 00:00 By TRISTAN MONZEGLIO

The MD of a firm that invests in affordable green housing projects has recalled how he was laughed at 20 years ago when he suggested affordable homes were the next growth frontier in the property market. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bleak prospects for domestics Business
  2. An apartheid-era boycott that still cripples South Africa Opinion
  3. Exclusion from SWIFT 'fatal for SA economy', economist warns Business
  4. Kganyago’s high interest rate lambasted by economist Business
  5. Shoprite promises ‘lots of new action’ Business

Latest Videos

Porsche 911 Turbo S | 7:03.92 official laptime | Nordschleife
Lungu family challenges repatriation ruling