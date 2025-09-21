Business

Divisions in EU lead to missed climate deadlines

21 September 2025 - 00:00 By REUTERS

EU countries’ climate ministers confirmed that the bloc will miss a global deadline to set new emissions-cutting targets due to divisions over the plans among European governments...

