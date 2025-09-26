Business

Prosus' OLX to buy French online car sales classified platform

Amsterdam-headquartered Prosus is majority-owned by South Africa's Naspers

26 September 2025 - 12:47 By Alessandro Parodi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Prosus wants to strengthen its presence in Europe and complement its planned acquisition of meal delivery company Just Eat Takeaway. File image
Prosus wants to strengthen its presence in Europe and complement its planned acquisition of meal delivery company Just Eat Takeaway. File image
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Online marketplace OLX will buy French motors classified platform La Centrale for €1.1bn (R22.42bn), its owner Prosus said on Friday.

Amsterdam-headquartered Prosus, which is majority-owned by South Africa's Naspers and focused on food and lifestyle e-commerce, reported in August a 54% jump in its e-commerce adjusted core earnings.

On Friday it said buying La Centrale would help it enter the European car market and strengthen its e-commerce presence in the continent, complementing the planned acquisition of meal delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.

“I expect to invest more in AI technology in France,” Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi said.

Prosus expects the deal to close by year-end.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Opportunities and concerns for SA football when MultiChoice-Canal+ deal takes hold

‘The part people are concerned with the most is what does Canal+ do with the developmental projects around sports?’
Sport
1 week ago

Naspers scouts for new investments

Focus abroad will be on Latin America, India and Europe.
Business Times
2 months ago

Canal+ gets conditional approval for MultiChoice takeover

The Competition Tribunal has approved Canal+'s R35bn takeover offer for TV broadcaster MultiChoice, subject to agreed conditions, the companies said ...
News
2 months ago

SuperSport United sold to Siwelele after 30 years in SA's elite league

The sale follows intense speculation this week that SuperSport United would be sold to businesspeople who have a desire to revive Bloemfontein Celtic.
Sport
2 months ago

No Janu-worry for these execs

The CEOs of South Africa’s big companies and banks are counting the fruits of their no doubt stressful jobs
Business Times
9 months ago

Prosus eyes investment in healthtech

Company seeks new areas for growth in wake of underperforming ventures
Business Times
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SA’s grocery wars: the rise of online shopping and the future of supermarkets News
  2. Uber named official rideshare, delivery partner for Los Angeles Games news
  3. Spur looks for growth beyond SA borders Business
  4. Battle for township market heats up as Shoprite, Boxer fight for dominance Business
  5. Takealot saddles up for township deliveries Business
  6. Uber ties up with Avride for food deliveries, robotaxi rides Sci-Tech
  7. WeBuyCars moves focus to trucks and vans Business

Most read

  1. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Just don’t buy your braai-day wors from Temu Opinion
  2. Emirates gives wings to job hunters Business
  3. How secure payment innovation is reshaping SA’s digital retail economy Business
  4. Huawei opens foldable war on two fronts Business
  5. Mall of Africa fuels Attacq growth Business

Latest Videos

Ethiopia Calls Nuclear Power “Essential for Africa’s Future” at Moscow Forum | ...
Madagascar imposes curfew amid violent blackout protests