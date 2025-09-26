Prosus' OLX to buy French online car sales classified platform

Online marketplace OLX will buy French motors classified platform La Centrale for €1.1bn (R22.42bn), its owner Prosus said on Friday.
Amsterdam-headquartered Prosus, which is majority-owned by South Africa's Naspers and focused on food and lifestyle e-commerce, reported in August a 54% jump in its e-commerce adjusted core earnings.
On Friday it said buying La Centrale would help it enter the European car market and strengthen its e-commerce presence in the continent, complementing the planned acquisition of meal delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.
“I expect to invest more in AI technology in France,” Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi said.
Prosus expects the deal to close by year-end.
Reuters
Amsterdam-headquartered Prosus is majority-owned by South Africa's Naspers
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
