Cilo Cybin seeks access to EU markets
Company to list on JSE’s main board on Monday while shifting focus offshore
28 September 2025 - 00:00
Cilo Cybin, which is listing on the JSE’s main board on Monday, is seeking entry into the European market. The company has applied for an EU good manufacturing practice (GMP) accreditation that will give it access to the region. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.