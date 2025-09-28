Business

Getting spaza shops into cyberspace

28 September 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Providing informal businesses with online visibility and digital payment systems will boost revenues for a burgeoning part of the economy, allowing more jobs to be supported by the country’s smallest businesses...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Informal economy overplayed, says UCT's Prof Haroon Bhorat Business
  2. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Economic inclusion means meeting women in townships and ... Opinion
  3. Jobless crisis: fact or fiction? Business
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | When it comes to stats, businessmen and politicians must know ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SIYABULELA GEBE | No country for hustlers: why unleashing informal sector is ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. RISENGA MALULEKE | Wildly wrong jobs fictions do no-one any favours Opinion

Most read

  1. Canal+ reveals big plans for MultiChoice Business
  2. Violent crime ‘deters investors, fuels brain drain’ Business
  3. Prosus' OLX to buy French online car sales classified platform Business
  4. Getting spaza shops into cyberspace Business
  5. FNB takes ATMs to spaza shops Business

Latest Videos

Global Citizen Festival 2025
Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television | Official Trailer | HBO Max