Newsmaker
Paradise lost in mining
Tumi Tsehlo, chair of SACEEC, says BEE is among the problems holding back industrialisation and exploitation of critical minerals
28 September 2025 - 00:00
The GNU is out of touch with people who are engaged in the real economy, and nowhere is this more evident than with broad-based BEE, says Tumi Tsehlo, chair of the South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.