Healthcare costs ‘far outstrip inflation’
Company plans price hike of up to 10% after announcing Discovery Health operating profit of R3.9bn
22 September 2024 - 00:00
Discovery Group said the high cost of private healthcare is a result of an increase in chronic illnesses and an ageing population, which are among the drivers of medical inflation, adding that it is rolling out initiatives to keep the cost down...
