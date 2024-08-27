Business

Sunday Times Legal Notices

27 August 2024 - 00:00
Image: 123RF

Sunday Times' legal notices run in the newspaper every Sunday. You can find the weekly notices, as published, here for a calendar month.

To place a legal notice, e-mail Sylvia Yedwa (yedwas@arena.africa) or call +27 11 280 3434 and Poonam Bhikha (bhikhap@arena.africa) or call +27 11 280 3022

25 AUGUST 2024:

Click on the arrow in the top left corner below to download the week’s legal notices for ease of reading, or go full screen (frame icon bottom right) to view at a larger size on your device:

