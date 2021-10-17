How to avoid having a tantrum at work

You may be tempted to storm out of the office after telling your manager all the things you hate about them and your job, but you are likely to regret it.



“The idea of rage-quitting is often romanticised in movies. The build-up to the employee feeling the rage to quit is shown by the character doing tedious tasks, resulting in an overworked staff member who eventually snaps and decides to quit in a fit of rage,” says Devan Moonsamy. CEO of the ICHAF Training Institute. He advises:..