Careers

How to avoid having a tantrum at work

17 October 2021 - 00:05 By Margaret Harris

You may be tempted to storm out of the office after telling your manager all the things you hate about them and your job, but you are likely to regret it.

“The idea of rage-quitting is often romanticised in movies. The build-up to the employee feeling the rage to quit is shown by the character doing tedious tasks, resulting in an overworked staff member who eventually snaps and decides to quit in a fit of rage,” says Devan Moonsamy. CEO of the ICHAF Training Institute. He advises:..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Numsa rejects new wage offer, engineering strike continues Business Times
  2. FNB leads innovation with two new payments solutions for SMEs Business Times
  3. The challenge: Solving SA’s unemployment crisis Business Times
  4. SA is setting its sights on growth opportunities at Expo 2020 Dubai Business Times
  5. Lack of capacity hobbling state infrastructure plans Business Times

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole