How to make a good impression on LinkedIn

SA’s youth unemployment rate is frightening. Data from Stats SA, released in late August, shows it climbed to 64.4% in the second quarter of 2021.



“Something that is never really emphasised for these young people [looking for work] is the importance of networking. There are thousands of skilled SA youths, but one of the main issues they face is not knowing where to look for the types of jobs that would suit them best or who can help them get these jobs,” says Adelaide Tshabalala, head of digital marketing at Hill+Knowlton Strategies SA. She advises:..