MBA at Mancosa: Your ticket to the C-Suite

An MBA qualification has become synonymous with some of the most successful entrepreneurs and executive-level managers the world over. It’s recognised for propelling the careers of a number of its graduates. So, what gives the master of business administration degree its prestigious status?

The MBA has a phenomenal track record, says Dr Aradhana Ramnund-Mansingh and Rebecca Naidoo, academics at private higher education institution Mancosa. It provides people with a diverse skill set and prepares them for many roles and options. Whether a person wants to market his or her skills set within a specialist industry, prepare for an executive role, or become a trailblazing entrepreneur, the MBA is the gateway qualification to all of these.

The pace of business and extraordinary complexities they face, require a graduate to be fast-paced, innovative and contemplative. Traditional academic frameworks on leadership and strategy are being critiqued and interrogated within the fast-changing global landscape.