Open the door to success with Old Mutual

Are you a professional, keen to grow in the financial services industry?

Old Mutual has exciting sales opportunities in the franchise division of its Mass and Foundation Cluster business.

Franchise principal

Old Mutual has franchise opportunities for established entrepreneurs with a minimum of five years’ management experience in insurance services.

Use this opportunity to collaborate with franchise service providers to sell a range of Old Mutual product solutions under the Old Mutual licence.

You will need to have your own existing infrastructure and be able to supervise or appoint a supervisor with the minimum legislative requirements.

Franchise agents

Old Mutual is looking for recent graduates who want to grow a career in sales with uncapped commission potential.

You will need:

a grade 12 (matric) certificate;

a clear criminal and credit check;

computer literacy; and

communication skills.

Financial Advisory and Intermediary Service accreditation will be a plus (COB, RE, 120 credits, CPD)

Interested? Email your application and CV to MFCCorporateAffairs@oldmutual.com.

The closing date for applications is December 31 2021.

This article was paid for by Old Mutual.