Careers

How to invest for your retirement online

07 November 2021 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris

Traditionally, saving for retirement has involved retirement annuities, pension funds, provident funds and preservation funds based on information from a financial adviser, but directly investing online has a lot to offer, including improved transparency and lower costs.

“Investing online allows investors access to alternative assets classes such as real estate, structured notes, private equity, and so on. The inclusion of alternative asset classes does not only result in more uncorrelated sources of return, but it may further result in a more stable return profile,” says Wealth Migrate chief investment officer Riaan van der Vyver...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Open the door to success with Old Mutual Careers
  2. MBA at Mancosa: Your ticket to the C-Suite Careers
  3. Reddam House bridging programme puts first SA students on road to UK studies Business Times
  4. EOH looks to offshore expansions after returning to profit Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021