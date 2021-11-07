How to invest for your retirement online
07 November 2021 - 00:00
Traditionally, saving for retirement has involved retirement annuities, pension funds, provident funds and preservation funds based on information from a financial adviser, but directly investing online has a lot to offer, including improved transparency and lower costs.
“Investing online allows investors access to alternative assets classes such as real estate, structured notes, private equity, and so on. The inclusion of alternative asset classes does not only result in more uncorrelated sources of return, but it may further result in a more stable return profile,” says Wealth Migrate chief investment officer Riaan van der Vyver...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.