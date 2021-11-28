How to get your employees to relate to their office space

Those of us who are back in the office will agree that the nature of the workspace affects our willingness to be there.



“Our workspaces reflect our work cultures. Office spaces purpose-designed for individual tasks, conferencing, eating and socialising reflect the values of the organisation and also shape the patterns of behaviour and interaction of their occupants,” says Space Sense Workplace strategy and change consultant Georgie Chennells. ..