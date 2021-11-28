My Brilliant Career

Zavion Kotze-Brereton: Ensuring a wedding is a couple's most special day

Zavion Kotze-Brereton is a floral and wedding designer at Zavion Kotze Events Company

What is a wedding and floral designer?



A wedding and floral designer is involved in the wedding from start to finish. We design every detail and help with the look and feel of the entire wedding, from the invitations to the end of the reception when the couple says goodbye and leaves for their honeymoon...