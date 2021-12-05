My Brilliant Career

If the door isn't open, go through the window - Boomtown's Thule Ngcese

Thule Ngcese is the creative director at Boomtown

What does your job as creative director involve?



I am in charge of managing the creatives as well as the overall creative output of the agency. I also get to make high-level creative decisions, and with those decisions oversee the creation of creative assets for all our brands...