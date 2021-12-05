Careers

My Brilliant Career

If the door isn't open, go through the window - Boomtown's Thule Ngcese

Thule Ngcese is the creative director at Boomtown

05 December 2021 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris

What does your job as creative director involve?

I am in charge of managing the creatives as well as the overall creative output of the agency. I also get to make high-level creative decisions, and with those decisions oversee the creation of creative assets for all our brands...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. School uniform maker tailors new pathway in competitive sector Business
  2. Keep the power on: Battery energy storage systems are a valuable investment Business Times
  3. How to ensure your festive fun doesn't outlast your finances Business Times
  4. Avbob AGM reveals group is well-positioned for further growth Business
  5. Mancosa’s digital shift the next step in providing accessible, quality education Business Times

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell