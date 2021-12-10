Republic of Botswana: tender for the provision of technical advisory services

Ministry of finance and economic development

Tender notice and invitation to tender T 1.1

Tender reference number: FED/TC/1/4/21-24B

Tender offers are invited for a tender for the provision of technical advisory services of a public-private partnership initiative in Botswana.

The procuring department is the development and budget division.

The procurement method is open international bidding.

Price preference margins as outlined in the Citizen Economic Empowerment Policy of 2012 and related amendments of 2013 shall apply.

Tenderers who are domiciled in Botswana must, in order to be considered for the award of the contract, be registered with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board in the following categories:

Code 314: Financial Related Services (subcode 01: Finance Management), or

Code 317: Other Consultancy Services (subcode 01: Management Consultancy Services), or

Code 318: Legal Services (subcode 01: Legal Services).

Foreign companies must be in possession of documentation defining the constitution or legal status, place of registration and principal place of business.

Collection of tender documents

Tender documents may now be collected at the ministry of finance and economic development's headquarters: Banking Hall, Government Enclave, Khama Crescent, State Drive, Gaborone.

Such documents may be collected during working hours:

Monday to Thursday: 8.30am to 12.30pm and 13.45pm to 15.30pm CAT.

Friday: 8.30am to 10am CAT.

A non-refundable deposit of BWP 1,100 (R1,494) payable by cash to the government of Botswana is required on collection of the tender documents from the above office.

NB: Youth companies will be sold the tender documents at 50% of the selling price as per Presidential Directive CAB 14(B) 2015. Proof of eligibility, issued and certified by the ministry of youth, sport and culture, will be required at point of sale.

Queries relating to the issuing of these documents may be addressed to:

Marea Mabina: Tel +267 395 0178, fax +267 395 6086, email mrmabina@gov.bw , or

Boitumelo Mashalane: Tel +267 363 3639, face +267 395 6086, email bmashalane@gov.bw .

Such queries are to be received no later than 10 working days before the closing date of the tender.

Submission of bids

The closing date and time for receipt of tender offers is 10am (CAT) on December 24.

Late tender offers will not be accepted. Telephonic, telegraphic, telexed, facsimile or emailed tender offers will not be accepted or considered.

Bids must be submitted using the following three-envelope system procedure:

The first envelope must contain the technical bid without any financial details. One original clearly marked “original” plus two copies clearly marked “copy” must be included. The envelope must be clearly marked "technical bid" with the tender number and title.

The second envelope must contain the financial bid with the financial details for carrying out the task outlined in the technical bid including the completed and signed form of offer and acceptance (C1.1). One original clearly marked “original” plus two copies clearly marked “copy” must be included. The envelope must be sealed and clearly labelled "financial bid" with the tender number and title as well as the warning "do not open with technical bid".

These two envelopes must be put together in a third outer envelope, which should be sealed and labelled with the tender number and title as well as the name of the bidder on the back.

Failure to place the technical and financial bids in separate envelopes as instructed will lead to disqualification.

Tenders must be registered with the security officer at the ministry of finance and economic development's headquarters (address above; Link Block, first floor) before being dropped in the tender box.

Bidders may signal their intention to withdraw their bid in writing five days before the closing date for the tender. Withdrawal letters shall be authorised and submitted in the same way as the bid; they must presented in an envelope clearly marked "withdrawal".

The public procurement and asset disposal board’s standardised conditions of tender apply to this procurement, for which all the applicable tender data is contained in the tender documents.

Notwithstanding anything in the foregoing, the government of Botswana is not bound to accept the lowest or any tender offer.

For more details, visit finance.gov.bw.

Karabo C Thibelang

Secretary of the ministerial tender committee

Ministry of finance and economic development

This article was paid for by the Botswana ministry of finance and economic development.