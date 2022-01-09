My Brilliant Career: Mpho Ramosili: Reaching for the stars with roots firmly in the earth

Mpho Ramosili is the head of marketing and communications at the Agricultural Research Council (ARC)

What do you do at work each day?



I lead a team of 18 professionals providing strategic and operational planning to achieve goals. I also develop and implement strategies that promote and grow the business, manage internal and external communications, and collaborate with cross-functional teams...