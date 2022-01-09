Take a proper break while working from home

Many workers have forgotten the importance of time off as the pandemic has further blurred line between work and home

You may have just got back from leave, but the line between work and home has become increasingly blurred as a result of the pandemic and many workers need to learn how to take a proper break.



“Most of us will take a few days to really relax and, ironically, this is generally the time most will go back to work,” says executive coach Anja van Beek...