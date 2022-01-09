Trading Places
09 January 2022 - 00:00
Ogilvy SA Group has appointed Pete Case interim CEO.
He was the founder and CEO of Gloo, the digital agency acquired by Ogilvy, and took over leadership of creative and digital of Ogilvy after the acquisition...
